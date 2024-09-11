Politics
Raising farmer income is a key priority for India
Staff Writer 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
- Most experts at the Mint Leadership Roundtable in Delhi supported Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand’s view about diversification being the biggest driver of growth in agriculture
Agriculture is among the most critical components of the Indian economy and employs the bulk of the country’s workforce. Yet, the Indian farmer is unable to generate the kind of income that his peers in other countries manage to earn. In addition, there are several other challenges they face.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less