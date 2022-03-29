Airfares being monitored by DGCA on certain routes: Govt

“Air fares are not regulated by the Governments. Under the provision of Sub Rule (1) of Rule 135, aircraft Rules 1937, airlines are free to fix reasonable tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff. Air fare so established by the airlines is published on their respective website under the provision of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 135, Aircraft Rules 1937," according to a written reply by the government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}