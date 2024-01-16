Alert first, act fast: Diktat on data breaches soon
Summary
- Organizations that notice breaches of personal data may have to immediately alert users and flag them to the Data Protection Board, followed by a detailed filing within 72 hours
Organizations that notice breaches of personal data may have to immediately alert users and flag them to the Data Protection Board, followed by a detailed filing within 72 hours. The government may release draft rules on the matter this week, a person aware of the matter said.