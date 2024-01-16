Alert first, act fast: Diktat on data breaches soon

The rules may also propose to develop a mechanism for verifiable consent from a parent or legal guardian for processing data of people under 18 years of age. The rules suggest use of reliable details that the data fiduciary may have, or by using digital tokens that provide details of the parent or guardian, which would be authorized by the government, or through a digital locker service provider. At the moment, the government has its own DigiLocker facility that is used by a large number of people.