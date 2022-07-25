All steps being taken for strengthening NCLT: Centre1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 07:28 PM IST
- Rao Inderjit Singh said that as on 18 July, there are 30 vacancies of members and 270 vacancies of officers and staff in NCLT benches
NEW DELHI : The government is taking all steps needed to fill the vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which handles cases under the Companies Act and bankruptcy code, Minister of state for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh informed the Parliament on Monday.