All  that  happened at the Glasgow climate meeting

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in August that the world may have lost the opportunity to keep global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, which is one of the targets defined at Paris. COP 26, then, possibly represents one of the last chances to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius through a fair, ambitious agreement, according to several climate experts. The draft of the Glasgow agreement, released on Wednesday, underlines the Paris target of capping the rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius and calls for pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.