Delhi Chief Minister today announced that all travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom to undergo self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival.

CM Kejriwal also said," Travellers from UK who test positive for COVID-19 will be put up in isolation facility and travellers from UK testing covid-19 negative on arrival to be put up in quarantine for 7 days, followed by 7-day home isolation," he added.

Kejriwal added,"that this has been done "to protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK".

Four more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, sources said on Thursday.

The total number of people found infected with the mutant variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in the UK now stands at 13.

Four more samples sent for genome sequencing have been found positive, as part of the door-to-door medical checkup of people who had recently arrived from the UK and persons who came in their contact in the city, sources said.

"So, the total number of people found positive with the new strain, now stands at 13 in Delhi," a source said.

The new order will be applicable to all the travellers coming from the till 14 January on a trial basis.

Delhi government issued the set of new rules in order to stop the influx of covid-19 cases in the capital.

Kejriwal had on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom as the country now battles a variant strain of the coronavirus first detected there.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has climbed to 82 in India, the health ministry said on Friday.

The number of such people stood at 73 till January 6, it added.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82," the ministry said.

All the people who have tested positive for the new variant of the virus were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had earlier said.

