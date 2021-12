With organized sector workers being approximately 10% of the total workforce, the new codes may ensure that social security benefits are for all. As per the proposed labour codes, total allowances such as house rent, leave, travel etc. are to be capped at 50% of the salary, while basic pay should account for the remaining 50%. This will result in lower take home salaries for a certain section, but will increase contribution to retirement funds. There could also be a permissible four-day work week of 12 hours per day.