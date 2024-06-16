Amit Shah chairs key meet as Kashmir faces 4 major terror attacks in 1 week: ‘Implement zero-terror plans…’
Home Minister Amit Shah tells high-level meeting on J-K security that Centre committed to crackdown on terrorists through innovative means
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu division.