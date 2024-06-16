Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu division.

In a six-long hours meeting held in two session in Delhi, Shah told the officials that Modi government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means.

The first round of the meeting focused on review of security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and second on preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, which shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

Shah also directed all security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.

“The fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase, recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organized acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war. We are determined to root it out as well," said Shah.

The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Apart from them, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials were also present.

Shah emphasises on seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas, and added, “Government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir."

The Union Minister said that efforts of Government of India have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with significant reduction in terror related incidents. “Improvement in law-and-order situation is reflected in record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley," Shah added.

Four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda witnessed terror strikes since June 9. In Doda, nine pilgrims were killed. A civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured in terror attacks.

