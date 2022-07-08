Amitabh Kant to be new Sherpa of G-20

Amitabh Kant to be new Sherpa of G-201 min read . 01:34 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Former NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant is set to replace commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as the new Sherpa of G-20, people aware of the development said.
With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to a number of meetings that will be held in different parts of the country and Goyal has been tasked with other pressing duties such as being the leader of Rajya Sabha.
“Workload in ministries like commerce & industry, CAFPD and textiles would limit his involvement at this critical time. Many initiatives led by the minister such as FTA negotiations with the UK and the EU, would require his 100% attention as these FTAs involve huge markets," a person aware of the development said.
Kant will be taking over as a full-time G20 Sherpa after spending nearly six years as NITI Aayog CEO.
He completed his term last month.
Kant is a Kerala-cadre IAS officer who has also served in the government as secretary, the department of industrial policy & promotion (DIPP).