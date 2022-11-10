An old fintech learns new tricks: The CAMS story

There used to be four RTAs till as late as July 2020—CAMS, KFintech, Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services and Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd. Sundaram BNP Paribas sold its RTA business to KFintech in 2019, while Franklin Templeton merged the same with CAMS last year. “RTA has been a well-partitioned market. It has consolidated over the last 30 years because not many could keep up with the changing regulations and need for hefty investments," says Kumar of CAMS. If CAMS is a market leader in terms of average AUM, its peer KFintech isn’t far behind, representing 60% of the market in terms of number of clients. It serves 25 out of 40-odd AMC clients.

