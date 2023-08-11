Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha that attempts to replace the British-era colonial laws, in a bid to overhaul the criminal justice system. A provision in those bills was the punishment meted out to sexual assault criminals.

The bills introduced in Lok Sabha are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

The home minister said the BNS Bill has provisions that seek to repeal sedition, and award maximum capital punishment for crimes such as mob lynching and rape of minors.

The new bill proposed that maximum punishment of death sentence will be given to the criminal who raped a minor person.

A total of 31,677 rape cases were registered in India during 2021 – or around 87 rape cases every day on average – reveals the latest compilation by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Here is a break down of the punishment for rapists

-Those involved in rape shall be punished with minimum 10 years of jail or imprisonment for life

-Gangrape will invite at least 20 years of imprisonment or imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life

-If a woman dies after the rape or it causes the woman to be in a persistent vegetative state, the convict shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years

-This may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death

-Convicts found guilty of raping a girl under 12 years of age shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and with fine or with death

-Whoever, by deceitful means or making by promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine

-Anyone who commits rape shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of not less than 10 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine

-If a police officer or public servant or member of the armed forces commits rape, he shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life.