Arvind Kejriwal to convene a special meet of ministers today on Delhi Budget

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi has convened a special meeting of Council of Ministers at the Secretariat today. The meeting is being called to discuss the Budget for the upcoming financial year.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office(CMO) said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, February 24, to discuss Delhi's Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23."

The Delhi government began working on the Delhi Budget 2022-23 by the end of January and as per Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, this terms' Budget will be special and will foster the economic growth of the national capital.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, 24th February, to discuss Delhi's Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile in another development, the charge of the Public Works Department, which was earlier held by Satyendar Jain, was on Wednesday allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to a Delhi government notification.

Jain was holding charge of PWD for the last seven years since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on its own in 2015.

In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory, of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor, in consultation with the chief minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, Dy Chief Minister in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding, the notification stated.

No reason was given by Delhi government for the change of Jain's portfolio.

