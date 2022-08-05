China’s dominant social-media sites such as Weibo and Douban, which has some features similar to Twitter and Reddit, have come under pressure from regulators to control content on their sites. The Cyberspace Administration of China said on Saturday that it had held talks with nearly 3,500 platforms and fined 283 of them for violating laws and regulations in the first six months of this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}