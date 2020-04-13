NEW DELHI : The government is trying to pull out all the stops to expedite cash transfers into the rural economy by leveraging the direct benefit transfer (DBT) architecture.

Given the exodus of millions of workers from cities to their villages, the situation in India’s hinterlands warrant all possible help as farm gate prices have collapsed and cash is unavailable. The hardships may be further exacerbated as this is the harvesting season for winter crops and mandis, or farmers’ marketplace, need to be readied for sale of produce.

India rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package under a newly-framed Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on 26 March, amounting to about 1% of its gross domestic product.

The package included cash transfers, increasing wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act from ₹182 per day to ₹202 per day, and a one-time transfer of ₹500 per month for three months to women’s Jan Dhan accounts.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement, 320 million poor people received ₹29,352 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, while ₹14,946 crore was transferred to 74.7 million farmers as part of the first instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, and ₹9,930 crore was sent to 198.6 million women account holders.

“We have got ₹500 in our bank accounts. The banks in our areas are open. There are a lot of people queuing up to withdraw money," said Sanjay Choudhary, a resident of Kala Balua village under Bihar’s Purnia district.

It is here that the role of banks and its correspondents is crucial to enable access of funds to the poor. Bank mitras, or business correspondents, play a key role in financial inclusion and are mediators between banks and customers, especially in rural areas, where banking services are limited.

“We have ensured that social distancing is maintained when cash is withdrawn. People in urban areas have primarily used ATMs or have visited bank branches to withdraw the cash transferred by the government," said a public sector bank executive, requesting anonymity. “Banking correspondents have played a crucial role in the rural areas and disbursal of funds have been smooth."

Experts, however, said the help offered by the Union government is too little and comes too late. “In troubled times like these, support of ₹1,000 for three months to a woman under the PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana), which means ₹500 for one and a half months for an average family of five, is nothing," said Himanshu, associate professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University. This comes at a time of India’s economy losing steam over the last few years with growth declining from 8.3% in FY17 to 7% and to 6.1% in the following two years.

“I don’t think everyone among the urban poor or the rural poor have bank accounts. And I have my suspicions about how many of the Jan Dhan accounts are bona fide accounts. So, the money may have been transferred but how much of it has reached the poor is a question mark. When I ask people, they say they have not received anything, Some say, they are not aware of any programmes by the government," said N.C. Saxena, former rural development secretary.

To make matters worse, the unemployment rate in rural India surged from 8.29% for the week ended 22 March to 20.29% on 29 March and 20.21% on 5 April, data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. “Then additionally I think there is the problem of accessing these accounts, especially in rural areas. With social distancing norms in place, are banks in rural areas open? Are they manned properly? What is the guarantee the bank employee will be there when someone approaches them? Would the local police allow them to travel 8-10km in places like Bihar and Jharkhand and get to the banks?" Saxena added.

Experts also said that the financial assistance may be inadequate given the largest migration since independence is set to stretch the capacity of India’s underfunded and inadequate rural health facilities to the limit.

