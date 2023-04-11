West Bengal's ruling party, Mamata Bannerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday lost it's national party status along with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). TMC was recognised as a national party on in September 2016, after the Election Commission amended the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. In 2016, TMC had the status of a state party in West Bengal, Manipur, and Tripura.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was elevated to the much coveted confederation of being a national party.

How a party gets national party recognition in India?

As per the Election Commission's Political Parties and Election Symbols 2019 handbook, a political party would be considered a national party if

-It is recognised in four or more states

-OR if its candidates polled at least 6% of total valid votes in any four or more states in the last Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, and has at least four MPs in the last Lok Sabha polls

-OR if it has won at least 2% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from not less than three states.

How many national parties are there in India?

India had seven national parties-

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)

Indian National Congress (INC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

CPI (Marxist)

However, after Monday's latest revised list, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, and Communist Party of India (CPI) lost their national party status, while Kejriwal's AAP got elevated to the league.

This leaves India with five national parties.

The Election Commission's review of the status of recognised national and state political parties was done under paras 6A, 6B and 6C of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

What TMC will loose in the process?

-A national party can have a reserved symbol, that cannot be used by any other party. This exclusive reserved symbol can be used for all elections held throughout the country.

-The national party's candidates are also allowed more airtime on radio and television as opposed to candidates of a state party. (Now this could mean, AAP leaders would have as much airtime for interaction with supporters as much as BJP enjoys)

-A national party can field candidates in any state throughout the country to contest any upcoming election. This is done to boost the party's base and influence. (AAP has been looking to expand its influence in area beyond Delhi. This status elevation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections can be taken in an affirmative stride, considering two important leaders- Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain- are currently lodged in jail)

-The national party also gets government allotted land to build its headquarters

-The priviledge of 40 star campaigners are allowed to a national party. This means ahead of an election, a national party can assign a total of 40 star campaigner, whose expenses will not be included in the party's overall costs of running an election campaign.

-National parties need to have just one proposer to submit a nomination. Further national parties are also given two free electoral rolls during roll revision. They also get one free electoral roll for each candidate during general elections.