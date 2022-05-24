Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to do away with job interview for most services

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to amend various service rules to do away with the requirement of job interview for most services.
According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.
The weightage of interview will be maximum 10 per cent of the total marks.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved new guidelines for the implementation of 'Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana'. The scheme was announced by Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget to provide employment in urban areas on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Under the new urban employment scheme, 100 days of employment per year will be provided to the families residing in urban areas. The state government will spend ₹800 crore per year on this ambitious scheme, an official statement said.