Asia’s world city might reopen to the world, finally3 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 05:05 PM IST
Removing hotel-quarantine requirements is only the start of a long climb back for Hong Kong
Removing hotel-quarantine requirements is only the start of a long climb back for Hong Kong
Hong Kong, which bills itself as Asia’s world city, has been closed to much of the world for more than two years. It might finally open up. That will address some of the grievances of the business community, but don’t expect a massive tourism boom yet.