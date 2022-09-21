Asia’s world city might reopen to the world, finally

And while entering the city might become easier, many other Covid-19 restrictions will likely stick around. There are restrictions on where one can go during the self-monitoring period. That might be tolerable for business travelers, but it isn’t ideal for tourists. Shares of Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, have gained 10% this month, but companies more exposed to tourist spending like cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International haven’t gotten a similar boost. Some travelers might also be discouraged by recent political changes including the city’s draconian national security law criminalizing many forms of dissent.