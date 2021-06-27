Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs withdrawal of ration cards from ineligible beneficiaries

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs withdrawal of ration cards from ineligible beneficiaries

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma.
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST PTI

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma also directed that the number of fair price shops be rationalised according to the number of ration card holders.

GUWAHATI : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to take steps for withdrawal of ration cards from all ineligible beneficiaries above the poverty line.

The chief minister, reviewing the implementation of the National Food Security Act state with officials of the Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CA), Cooperation Department, directed that the rules be amended to ensure 143 to every fair price shop as transportation charge for each quintal of ration.

The FCS&CA department will be allocated funds from now onwards from the budget for providing to all village panchayat cooperative societies and this step would significantly help the poor people, the chief minister observed that such steps would significantly benefit the poor people.

Sarma also stressed on minimizing transportation cost of essential commodities and said that from now onwards the cooperative societies will have to play the role of supervisors to ensure proper implementation of NFSA.

He also directed that the number of fair price shops be rationalised according to the number of ration card holders.

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation departments Atul Bora and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

