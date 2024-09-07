Himanta Biswa Sarma mandates ‘NRC application’ to get Aadhar Card in Assam: ‘There are doubtful citizens…’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mandates NRC application receipt numbers for new Aadhaar Card applicants to combat illegal immigration. The rule takes effect on October 1, with exemptions for 955,000 individuals. Aadhaar issuance will also require a no-objection certificate from district commissioners.

Written By Sayantani
Published7 Sep 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the newly inaugurated Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in Dibrugarh on Saturday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the newly inaugurated Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in Dibrugarh on Saturday. (ANI)

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswas Sarma has announced that every new applicant for an Aadhar Card in the state will have to provide their NRC application receipt number (ARN) mandatorily. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a list of Indian citizens containing identification information.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the new requirement to curb 'influx of foreigners' into Assam. Sarma also said that the Assam Government would be ''very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards.

CM Sarma mentioned that a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) would be prepared for the purpose, and it will be implemented on October 1.

Himanta Sarma claimed that the number of applications filed for Aadhar Cards in Assam, were 'more than the population'.

''Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN)," the chief minister said at a press conference.

Sarma also said, "It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam and hopefully, other states will also be strict in issuing Aadhaar cards."

"If the applicant has the NRC ARN, it becomes clear that he was in the state before 2014," Sarma added.

The BJP leader pointed out that four districts have reported "more applications for Aadhaar cards than their total projected population".

"These districts are Barpeta with 103.74 per cent, Dhubri with 103 per cent, and both Morigaon and Nagaon with 101 per cent," he said. According to him, the Centre has given the right to the state governments to decide on whether an Aadhaar card can be issued to an individual or not.

The Chief Minister also outlined an escalation in efforts to identify and address illegal immigration.

Exemptions from NRC ARN for Aadhar Card in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Sarma has announced that the NRC ARN submission requirement will be waived for 955,000 individuals whose biometrics were locked during the NRC process, ensuring they receive their Aadhaar cards.

This exemption will also extend to residents in tea garden regions, where delays in Aadhaar issuance have been attributed to logistical issues, including a shortage of biometric machines.

Who will get Aadhar Card in Assam?

CM Sarma clarified that Aadhaar cards for new applicants in Assam will be issued only after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the district commissioner. This certificate will be granted following a thorough review, with the NRC ARN serving as proof of residency in the state prior to 2014.

