Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Assam government tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas
There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam

Assam government tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST PTI

  • Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly

GUWAHATI : The Assam government on Monday tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021.

The Assam government on Monday tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021.

Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

"This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas," Sarma said, adding that inclusion of the word "private" in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill was a mistake.

He said all madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam, the minister had earlier said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.