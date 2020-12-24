Subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Asymptomatic passengers won't be tested on arrival: Maharashtra government
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM GENESTRINGS DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE ON TUESDAY, DEC. 22, 2020** New Delhi: COVID-19 testing setup, handled by Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000268B)

Asymptomatic passengers won't be tested on arrival: Maharashtra government

1 min read . 05:18 PM IST PTI

  • The circular said that no RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival for asymptomatic passengers

MUMBAI : Passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa and the Middle-East will not be subjected to RT- PCR test for coronavirus immediately upon arrival, the Maharashtra government said in a fresh circular on Thursday.

The circular amended the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued for dealing with passengers arriving from these regions on December 21 following the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

Seven-day institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for asymptomatic passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa and the Middle-East. Symptomatic passengers are immediately shifted to designated hospitals.

The circular said that no RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival for asymptomatic passengers.

The test will be conducted at the hotel where the passenger is quarantined between 5th and 7th day, it said, adding that the cost of test will be borne by the passenger.

If the report is negative the passenger will be discharged from institutional quarantine but he or she will have to stay in isolation at home for further seven days.

If the result is positive but the patient is still asymptomatic, he or she will stay in institutional quarantine at the same hotel or at COVID-19 hospital for 14 days, the circular said.

