ROME : The U.S. and the European Union have reached a deal to ease U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that date to former President Donald Trump, levies that were a longstanding irritant to European leaders.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Saturday that the arrangement would maintain the tariffs but would allow limited amounts of European imports to enter the U.S. tariff-free. She said the EU would drop retaliatory tariffs in return and expressed confidence that the deal would ease supply-chain pressure and high prices.

“We fully expect this agreement will provide relief in the supply chain and drive down cost increases," she said. “Of course it is also good for the American manufacturers who use steel and aluminum in their products."

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskisconfirmed the accord in a tweet.

Kevin Dempsey, president and chief executive of the American Iron and Steel Institute, praised the agreement, saying it would “prevent another steel import surge that would undermine our industry and destroy good paying American jobs."

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. also cheered the news, with Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz calling it a “big win for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe."

Harley-Davidson was among the U.S. companies whose products were hit with retaliatory tariffs by the EU after the Trump administration imposed levies on imported steel and aluminum.

Officials didn’t detail the exact levels of imports that would be exempted from the tariffs. They also said the deal would ensure that steel entering the U.S. from Europe was entirely produced in Europe.

The announcement came on the first day of the Group of 20 leaders summit in Rome. Also at the summit, leaders formally endorsed an agreement to overhaul global tax rules. In addition, President Joe Biden and European leaders issued a warning over Iran’s escalating nuclear program, calling on the country’s new president to change course.

The latest agreement removes one of the most significant trade disputes between the U.S. and the EU, resulting from Trump trade policies that targeted allies such as the EU and Japan, in addition to China. Mr. Biden came to power pledging to work closely with allies and international institutions such as the World Trade Organization.

As bilateral dialogue gathered momentum in recent months, European officials have complained particularly bitterly about the remaining steel and aluminum tariffs, as they were imposed under a U.S. trade law that punishes products viewed as threatening the U.S.’s national security.

Manufacturers in the U.S. and elsewhere are facing the highest steel and aluminum prices in years, putting pressure on companies already struggling to make enough cars, cans and other products.

U.S. steel companies have been urging the Biden administration to pursue a quota with the EU as an acceptable alternative to the 25% duty on steel imposed by Mr. Trump in 2018. Steel industry executives have wanted the administration to use the easing of the tariff to encourage European leaders to help battle low-cost imports from China and other developing countries.

The United Steelworkers union welcomed provisions in the deal requiring EU steel be made in member countries to qualify for the duty exclusion.

“Right now, semifinished steel items and other products from China, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere are shipped into the EU, subjected to limited transformation and then qualified as being of EU origin," said Tom Conway, president of United Steelworkers.

At the Rome summit, Mr. Biden also discussed Iran’s nuclear program with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They issued a statement saying that since nuclear negotiations with Tehran have stalled, the country’s new hard-line government has accelerated nuclear activities that have no civilian purpose, saying that future advances would jeopardize any return to the 2015 nuclear accord with major international powers.

“We call upon [Iranian President Ebrahim] Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good-faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency," the statement said.

Mr. Biden is seeking to revive the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which strictly but temporarily constrained Iran’s nuclear activities in return for lifting economic sanctions. Since Mr. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, Iran has breached most of the limits.

Climate change is another focus of the Rome summit, which will set the tone for two weeks of global talks on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, that immediately follow the Rome meeting. The G-20 leaders are attempting to find a common position on how to best adhere to the 2015 Paris climate agreement. That agreement calls on countries to start reducing their greenhouse-gas emissions as soon as possible and achieve a climate-neutral world by midcentury.

Mr. Johnson spoke Friday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who isn’t attending in person, and pressed him to make China’s climate targets more ambitious.

China has said it aims for carbon emissions to peak before 2030. “I pushed a bit on that," said Mr. Johnson, who suggested they aim for 2025 instead. “I wouldn’t say he committed to that," said the British leader. “He said, ‘Look China depends on coal,’" Mr. Johnson said of Mr. Xi’s response. Mr. Johnson pointed out that the U.K. used to rely on coal and now needs it for only around 1% of electricity generation. “It shows you just how fast you can make the transition," he said.

Mr. Johnson, who will host the climate talks in Glasgow, known as COP26, played down what could be achieved there.

Easing trade tensions with the EU will allow Biden administration officials to seek closer cooperation from their European allies as they engage with China over contentious trade issues. Earlier this month, U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai unveiled the administration’s new China trade policy framework, pledging to press Beijing to carry out promises it made as part of the Phase One accord signed in January 2020.

Ms. Tai also said the U.S. would use a full range of tools to confront “nonmarket trade practices" such as the use of subsidies by state-owned enterprises.

With the new agreement, the U.S. and European officials bring a new focus on “carbon intensity" of metals, which gives preference to cleaner steel produced in the U.S. and Europe using methods and facilities that generate fewer harmful greenhouse gases than in developing nations.

According to the Climate Leadership Council, a Washington policy research group, basic metals made in China generate 80% more carbon dioxide during production than their U.S. counterparts. Russian metals are nearly four times more polluting.

