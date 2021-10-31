At G-20 Summit, US agrees to relax tariffs on European steel

China has said it aims for carbon emissions to peak before 2030. “I pushed a bit on that," said Mr. Johnson, who suggested they aim for 2025 instead. “I wouldn’t say he committed to that," said the British leader. “He said, ‘Look China depends on coal,’" Mr. Johnson said of Mr. Xi’s response. Mr. Johnson pointed out that the U.K. used to rely on coal and now needs it for only around 1% of electricity generation. “It shows you just how fast you can make the transition," he said.