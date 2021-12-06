Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to four years imprisonment after being found guilty on two charges, the first verdicts in a raft of criminal cases that the country’s military has brought against her since seizing power 10 months ago.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the country’s democracy movement has been tried behind closed doors. Ms. Suu Kyi, 76, was convicted of charges of incitement and violating pandemic rules, according to a person familiar with the case. She got two years for each of the charges, which are among a dozen that have been brought against her by the military.

The guilty verdicts are likely to spark more unrest in the Southeast Asian nation, which was plunged into turmoil after the coup on Feb. 1. Mass protests against army rule were met with deadly force, the nation’s economy is in free fall and conflict has intensified between the army and insurgent groups.

Soldiers and police have killed more than 1,300 people and detained over 10,000 since the coup, according to the nonprofit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. In the most recent clash on Sunday, security forces opened fire and rammed a truck into a crowd of protesters in Yangon, the country’s largest city.

State-controlled media said that three people were injured, one seriously, and that 11 were arrested. An independent local media outlet, Myanmar Now, reported that five people were killed. That report couldn’t be independently verified.

One unverified video of the incident that was posted on social media appears to show a vehicle speeding toward a group of protesters as they run in the other direction. In the video, at least one person can be seen lying on the ground afterward. In another, protesters carrying a portrait of Ms. Suu Kyi and a banner emblazoned with her words, “The only real prison is fear & the real freedom is freedom from fear," are seen fleeing as gunshots ring out behind them.

“We are horrified by reports that security forces opened fire against, ran over, and killed several peaceful protesters this morning in Yangon," the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar said.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s conviction is the most recent sign that the junta has no intention of loosening its grip and follows harsh punishments recently meted out to several of her allies. Her longtime aide, 79-year-old Win Htein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sedition in October. Two other members of her political party were sentenced to 92 and 77 years for various offenses in November, according to their lawyer.

Ms. Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday alongside two others, ousted President Win Myint and a senior member of her political party, Myo Aung, according to the person familiar with the cases. All three were found guilty of incitement, while Ms. Suu Kyi and Mr. Win Myint were also convicted of violating a disaster-management law.

Ms. Suu Kyi hasn’t been allowed to address the public. Initially detained at her residence in the capital, Naypyitaw, Ms. Suu Kyi has been held at an undisclosed location since late May. The trials for her and other members of her government have been closed to the public. Her lawyers have been barred by the military junta from speaking to the press.

Myanmar’s military didn’t respond to a request for comment. The junta has said Ms. Suu Kyi was afforded due process.

The incitement charges against Ms. Suu Kyi are related to two statements issued by her political party, the National League for Democracy, shortly after the coup. The first urged the international community to deny the junta formal recognition, the second declared laws enacted by the regime illegal. The charge of violating pandemic rules is related to her presence among a crowd while the disaster-management law was in effect.

Other charges against her include illegally importing walkie-talkies, violating a state-secrets act, electoral fraud and corruption.

Political analysts and human-rights advocates say Ms. Suu Kyi’s conviction is meant to keep her out of politics as the junta attempts to legitimize its rule through new elections held on its own terms. The military says it seized power because of irregularities in elections held in 2020, which dealt Ms. Suu Kyi’s party a resounding victory. Independent monitors say there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

“The many charges and subsequent first conviction are designed simply to keep her out of the picture," said Manny Maung, Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch. “But it’s clear the public won’t swallow the pill they’re being given, and resentment of the military will only fuel further public demonstrations and resistance."

Ms. Suu Kyi’s bitter rivalry with the Myanmar military goes back decades. The daughter of the country’s late independence hero, she became the face of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement in 1988 amid a popular uprising against army rule. The following year, she was sentenced to the first of several spells of house arrest.

Ms. Suu Kyi spent most of the next two decades detained by the military. She was freed in 2010 and in 2015 led her party to a landslide win in Myanmar’s first free and fair vote in a quarter of a century. Barred from the presidency under a constitution written by the army, she served as de facto leader until her arrest hours before her government was to be sworn in for its second term.

During her five years in power, the country’s democratic transition sputtered. Ms. Suu Kyi was long hailed internationally as a defender of human rights, but her reputation was badly damaged because she didn’t protect Rohingya Muslims, a stateless minority that was targeted in a 2017 military offensive that United Nations investigators say was carried out with genocidal intent.

Her administration has also been accused of backsliding on civil liberties, using colonial-era laws to prosecute activists and journalists. Some critics say she was too conciliatory toward the generals, who, despite enabling the transition, kept control of key ministries, large parts of the economy and veto power over attempts to change the constitution. Ethnic minority leaders, involved in negotiations to end the country’s decadeslong civil war, say peace talks stalled. Hopes of an economic renaissance faded.

But among the ethnic Burmese majority, she remained as popular as ever. Her supporters discounted the criticisms, defending her as a pragmatist who couldn’t push the military for too much change too fast. Within a week of her government’s ouster, mass protests erupted nationwide and workers went on strike, bringing services including transportation, banking and medical care to a sudden standstill.

Much of Ms. Suu Kyi’s government was arrested. Many of those who weren’t arrested went into hiding and formed a parallel administration along with a spectrum of political allies. The National Unity Government, as it calls itself, has denounced the junta as illegitimate and backed an emerging armed resistance. The military has escalated its offensive against these new rebels, which it has labeled terrorists, shelling and burning villages seen as havens.

Political analysts expect more uncertainty and violence, as both the military and its opponents appear unwilling to compromise. “This will just increase people’s resolve to maintain resistance, and that will mean a lot more violence all around the country," said David Mathieson, an independent expert on Myanmar based in Thailand. “It’s a farcical show trial using the performance of a legal process when it’s clear this is a political spectacle, and it’s just adding fuel to the fire."

