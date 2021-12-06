Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in Myanmar prison

One unverified video of the incident that was posted on social media appears to show a vehicle speeding toward a group of protesters as they run in the other direction. In the video, at least one person can be seen lying on the ground afterward. In another, protesters carrying a portrait of Ms. Suu Kyi and a banner emblazoned with her words, “The only real prison is fear & the real freedom is freedom from fear," are seen fleeing as gunshots ring out behind them.