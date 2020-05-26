Home > Politics > Policy > Aviation Minister revises figures, says 832 flights operated on Monday
Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri .
Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri .

Aviation Minister revises figures, says 832 flights operated on Monday

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 05:43 PM IST PTI

  • It is not clear if the minister has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights
  • On Monday evening, Hardeep Singh Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day

NEW DELHI : A total of 832 flights carrying 58,318 passengers operated on Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, revising his earlier figures.

On Monday evening, Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day.

"Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight," Puri said on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

On Monday evening, he had said on Twitter, "From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies."

It is not clear if the minister has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
An Indigo flight directed to Varanasi takes off at the Kamaraj domestic airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights. (AFP)

'Indians soar in the skies again,' tweets aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

1 min read . 25 May 2020
Jet Airways' fleet presently stands at 12 aircraft which are either owned outright or under financing arrangement. Photo: Mint

Vande Bharat Mission: Jet Airways offers planes for repatriation flights

2 min read . 25 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout