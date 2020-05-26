Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Politics > Policy > Aviation Minister revises figures, says 832 flights operated on Monday
Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri .

Aviation Minister revises figures, says 832 flights operated on Monday

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST PTI

  • It is not clear if the minister has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights
  • On Monday evening, Hardeep Singh Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day

NEW DELHI : A total of 832 flights carrying 58,318 passengers operated on Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, revising his earlier figures.

A total of 832 flights carrying 58,318 passengers operated on Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, revising his earlier figures.

On Monday evening, Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day.

On Monday evening, Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight," Puri said on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

On Monday evening, he had said on Twitter, "From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies."

It is not clear if the minister has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated