Ayurveda, alternative medicine to get an accreditation nudge
Summary
- The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH) has requested stakeholders’ views on common accreditation standards it plans to issue by June, chief executive Atul Mohan Kochhar said.
Ayurvedic wellness centres, homeopathy clinics and Unani hospitals across the country may soon have integrated accreditation standards, as the government pushes to widen the reach and popularity of alternative medicine.
