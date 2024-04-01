Ayurveda, alternative medicine to get an accreditation nudge

“This is for the first time that a common set of guidelines will be introduced for the Ayurveda-associated hospitals, clinics and wellness centres," Kochhar said in an interview. “AYUSH has got seven disciplines—Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and homeopathy. We already had different set of accreditation guidelines for these disciplines but now, there is going to be only one," he said.