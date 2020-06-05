Ayushman Bharat claims slump as much as 78% in May during lockdown

“Institutional deliveries and caesarean procedures had gone down by around 40-50% (year-on-year) in March. Women are not being able to get healthcare procedures because of the lockdown, especially in smaller cities and rural areas, because doctors and ASHA workers have been put on the covid. It seems that by focusing on covid, we might lose lives to other health problems," Subhasri Balakrishnan, a gynaecologist with CommonHealth, told Mint.