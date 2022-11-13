Bad bank sets up weekly review after FM nudge3 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Operational activity picked up pace after FM held a review meet in Sep, attended by chiefs of NARCL and IDRCL and senior govt functionaries
MUMBAI : The National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) and India Debt Resolution Co. Ltd (IDRCL), the two key constituents of India’s so-called bad bank, have, along with banks, set up a weekly review mechanism to monitor progress of the proposed bad loan sale exercise following direct intervention by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.