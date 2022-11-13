Bad bank sets up weekly review after FM nudge

“Following this review in which the finance minister sought faster resolution of NPAs (non-performing accounts), bankers have begun meeting every week to take stock of the sale process of unresolved distressed loans, which currently sit on the books of banks, a large chunk of which are public sector lenders," one of the people said. “These weekly meetings are attended by top bankers, including Khara. The weekly meetings are arranged by SBI and are conducted virtually, with bank CEOs joining from their offices. These typically last for about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the agenda."