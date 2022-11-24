Band, baaja, baraat and big bucks11 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 03:06 AM IST
Over 3 million weddings are scheduled between November and mid-December.
NEW DELHI : Megha Israni is set to fly down this month from Mumbai to the ritzy Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. It’s a packed three-day trip but no, she is not on a holiday. Rather, she will be there on work, along with her 15-member crew, an array of 4K video cameras, drones and more – all for a splashy wedding photoshoot.