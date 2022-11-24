Band, baaja, baraat and big bucks

The staggering cost was an eye-opener for this 28-year-old professional from Delhi, who has chosen a December destination wedding back home in Kolkata. The venue is a 4-star resort on the outskirts and in attendance will be around 350 guests. So far, the bride and groom’s families have together spent about ₹1 crore. “We have now lost track of the expenses. People—and not just our families —lose all logic when it comes to weddings. With this money, we could easily have made a down payment for a flat in Delhi. Or bought a small holiday home somewhere in the hills. But we have to live up to our families’ expectations," she says.