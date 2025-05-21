Who stands to lose in this dispute?

Experts say that by mixing politics and trade Bangladesh has shot itself in the foot. Having a large market like India next door is a big advantage. In April-February 2024-25, it exported garments worth $618 million to India and this demand will only grow. Bangladesh had an advantage as it could import fabrics from China at zero duty, which Indian companies cannot, and convert it to apparel and send to India at a competitive price. Recent measures will restrict its exports and open the market for domestic players.