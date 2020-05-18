Bankruptcy code put on hold for one year

The government will also make provisions in the law to exclude all debt associated with the pandemic from defaults covered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for triggering action against defaulters by creditors, the minister said while announcing a raft of legislative measures to help businesses tide over the crisis. The measures will be brought to effect through an ordinance, Sitharaman said. Details of the proposed amendments will be known once the ordinance and subsequent notification of the proposals are issued.