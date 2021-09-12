"There are a lot of prospects for banking...I think it is important for digitisation to be completely brought in. Digitisation cannot be avoided for your own good and for the sake of customers," she said, adding TMB should onboard all its customers and ensure Financial Inclusion is implemented. Sitharaman after presenting a financial assistance to a beneficiary of the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank under the 'PM Svanidhi scheme', said today you are presenting a cheque to a woman who runs a business by selling 'idlies' in her pushcart, you are able to distribute the financial assistance because there is a scheme like PM Jandhan Yojana (financial inclusion scheme).