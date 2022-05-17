Battered & bruised: Sri Lanka’s hard choices

On Thursday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed longtime political opponent of the Rajapaksa regime, Ranil Wickremesinghe, as prime minister, a move that was criticized heavily by both politicians and public. Wickremesinghe, whose party has only one seat in the 225-seat parliament ,is now left to demonstrate confidence, to dispel any concerns on the legitimacy of his appointment and to pass any legislation that will see an end to the political stalemate. Soon after his appointment, Wickremesinghe invoked Winston Churchill, suggesting that the task of putting back together a broken island is no less formidable than taking on Churchill’s war room. “Churchill had only four members backing him in parliament. How did he become Prime Minister? Because of the crisis. I’ve done the same," Wickremesinghe told a British journalist.