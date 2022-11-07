Behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s win in Israel: The rise of religious Zionism
An ultranationalist political outlook forged in Jewish West Bank settlements could play a central role in Israel's next government
An ultranationalist political outlook forged in Jewish West Bank settlements could play a central role in Israel's next government
KIRYAT ARBA (WEST BANK) :Military towers loom over the highway leading to far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir’s hometown, a settlement next to the Palestinian city of Hebron. Residents walk around with pistols strapped to their thighs, just beside their tzitzit, the ritual tassels mandated by Jewish law, as clusters of children play in the streets.
Military towers loom over the highway leading to far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir’s hometown, a settlement next to the Palestinian city of Hebron. Residents walk around with pistols strapped to their thighs, just beside their tzitzit, the ritual tassels mandated by Jewish law, as clusters of children play in the streets.
Once largely confined to the fringes of Israeli society, an ultranationalist political outlook forged in Jewish West Bank settlements like Kiryat Arba has now been thrust to the center of Israeli public life by Mr. Ben-Gvir’s success in last week’s election. The Religious Zionism ticket co-led by Mr. Ben-Gvir won 14 seats in the 120-seat Parliament, or Knesset, making it the third-largest party in Israel.
Once largely confined to the fringes of Israeli society, an ultranationalist political outlook forged in Jewish West Bank settlements like Kiryat Arba has now been thrust to the center of Israeli public life by Mr. Ben-Gvir’s success in last week’s election. The Religious Zionism ticket co-led by Mr. Ben-Gvir won 14 seats in the 120-seat Parliament, or Knesset, making it the third-largest party in Israel.
Mr. Ben-Gvir’s surging popularity ensured that Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won an outright victory, paving the way for talks that began Sunday to form what political analysts say would be Israel’s most right-wing and religious government in its history. Although Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party is largely secular, all his political allies come from religious parties, with the Religious Zionist alliance being the largest.
On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu gave his first public remarks since winning the election at a memorial for Yitzhak Rabin, the former Israeli premier assassinated by a right-wing extremist. He said he would seek to pursue policies that find a wide consensus in the Israeli public.
“After the elections are over and the dust is settled from the wrangling between the camps," said Mr. Netanyahu, “we need to get out of the trenches and learn how to work together."
The prospect that Mr. Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and belonging to a terrorist organization, could serve in a high government position shows the growing political strength of Israel’s religious ultranationalist Jews, many of whom view the modern state of Israel as God’s fulfillment of his biblical promise to return the Jewish people to their land.
“An Arab in Israel that has nationalist ambitions, he has no room in this land," said Religious Zionism voter Rabbi Noam Woldman, who leads Kiryat Arba’s religious seminary where young men can split their mandatory army service between studying Torah and serving in the military. “This is the land that was given to the people of Israel."
Mr. Ben-Gvir said his success showed that his message resonated with all types of Israelis.
“We represent everyone: secular and religious, ultraorthodox and traditional. Everyone, everyone wants real change," he told a celebratory crowd as election results came in Tuesday night. “They want to walk safely in the streets, not to tie the hands of our soldiers and police."
The ultranationalists could soon have the opportunity to advance ideas once seen as extreme but now in Israel’s mainstream: annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, asserting a stronger Jewish presence at Jerusalem’s contested holy sites and dramatically expanding Israeli settlements across the West Bank. Mr. Ben-Gvir and many of his followers believe that Palestinians in the West Bank should be subjects of the state of Israel without national voting rights.
Mr. Ben-Gvir rode a wave of anti-Arab sentiment after violence between Arab citizens of Israel and Jews erupted in the streets of Israel last May 2021. The neighbor-on-neighbor incidents left many Jews convinced that drastic action needed to be taken to quell violence coming from Arab communities and neighborhoods.
Half of Jewish Israelis said they think Jews and Arabs should live separately in a poll taken in August 2021 by the Israel Democracy Institute, up from 41.5% in 2020. In the same 2021 poll, 20% of Arab respondents said they thought Jews and Arabs should live separately.
Those ethnic riots last spring, “to some people here in Israel changed the paradigm about what needs to be done," said Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank. “They started to feel insecure in their cities not because people were coming from outside, but [because of Arab] Israeli citizens."
Political analysts say Mr. Ben-Gvir got strong support because he avoided using the incendiary religious language that only resonated with a core group of ideologues.
Mr. Ben-Gvir’s supporters were known to chant “death to Arabs"—a phrase that in recent years has become common to hear from youth at far-right rallies—but he has since asked them to chant “death to terrorists" instead. And Mr. Ben-Gvir talked about the safety of Jews and their right to defend themselves, arguing that the only way to secure a Jewish state was to dominate Arabs politically.
“The religious Zionist movement stopped using religious language for their politics," said Donniel Hartman, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, a Jerusalem-based research organization. But their core religious ideology remains the same, he said. “The core people who voted for them see maintaining Jewish control of Israel, settling all of the land of Israel and protecting the rights of the Jewish people as essential and core to their Judaism and nationalism."
Religious Zionism was one of several movements that came out of a rise in Jewish nationalism in the 19th century in response to anti-Semitism in Europe. Many religious Jews consider themselves to be religious Zionists, and a large number believe that Israel’s creation represents the heralding of a Messianic era.
The political birthplace for Mr. Ben-Gvir’s movement is in the Jewish settlements like Kiryat Arba that populate the West Bank. These towns are a source of tension between Jewish residents and their Palestinian neighbors, who live under Israel’s military rule. Violence between the two groups has risen this year.
“If we believe that the Torah is eternal, then Hebron belongs to the people of Israel. It doesn’t belong to them," said Sara Nachshon, as the Muslim call to prayer echoed through her home, which doubles as a synagogue where Mr. Ben-Gvir recently prayed. “They can continue to scream all day," she said of Palestinians.
Mr. Ben-Gvir’s ideological roots come from the teachings of an American-born rabbi, the late Meir Kahane, who believed in overthrowing the democratic Jewish state in favor of a theocracy that put the rights of Jews above all others. Mr. Kahane’s political party, Kach, was banned from the Knesset in 1988 for racism. Mr. Ben-Gvir says he has distanced himself from some of Mr. Kahane’s most extreme views but that he still admires him.
Shaul Magid, a professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College who recently wrote a book on Mr. Kahane, said Mr. Ben-Gvir is different from Mr. Kahane because he doesn’t want to overthrow the state but rather seeks to change it from within.
“The better way is to slowly infiltrate into the apparatus of the state and slowly begin to transform it through this hypernationalism, which a lot of Israelis will be on board with," he said. “The religious piece will come afterward."
Mr. Kahane advocated for the forcible transfer of Palestinians out of Israel and the West Bank. Mr. Ben-Gvir has advocated for deporting Jewish or Arab citizens of Israel who fight against its Jewish character, including most of the country’s Arab parliamentarians.
“Whoever is not loyal to the state of Israel, those who hate this country, support the enemy at a time of war, and call our soldiers war criminals" could be targeted, Mr. Ben-Gvir told Israel’s Army Radio in August. He said he would aim to deport not “tens or hundreds of thousands" but prominent figures, such as certain Arab-Israeli lawmakers.
Mr. Ben-Gvir and his followers don’t advocate for a theocracy, as Mr. Kahane did. But they are strongly opposed to the government recognizing any form of Judaism other than Orthodox Judaism. Mr. Ben-Gvir has said Reform Jews are undermining rabbinic tradition. Reform Judaism is the largest Jewish denomination in the U.S., according to a 2021 Pew Research Survey.
Eliezer Rodring, 40, a Likud councilman in Kiryat Arba, says that while there are some “general rules" he wants to see observed in the public sphere, he doesn’t support the imposition of religious law on secular Israelis.
“We won’t have laws executing someone for not observing the Sabbath," said Mr. Rodring, referring to the biblical requirement to stone someone who publicly desecrates the Sabbath. “The idea is to connect the people of Israel to the Torah of Israel, and that will take a lot of long, painstaking work."
Yochai Cohen, 18, a student at Mr. Woldman’s religious seminary, said, “We don’t want a religious state by force. We want society to want it."
Much of the enthusiasm for Mr. Ben-Gvir’s party came from younger voters. Up to 70% of Israel’s youth identify with the right, according to the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank. Many support hard-line measures to crack down on Palestinian unrest in the occupied West Bank. One of Mr. Ben-Gvir’s central campaign promises was to change the military’s rules of engagement and allow police and soldiers to shoot Palestinians who are holding stones or Molotov cocktails, even before they throw them.
“If someone tries to throw a stone, they should lose either their head or the arm [that threw it]," said Barak Cohen, an 18-year-old yeshiva student in Kiryat Arba who voted for Religious Zionism.
Yehudah Mirsky, a professor of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies at Brandeis University, said extremism is bred in places like Kiryat Arba in part because residents feel a constant threat to their lives.
“They are in these places where people regularly try to kill them, they’re getting rocks thrown at them, the army is a constant presence," Prof. Mirsky said. “That has a darkening and militarizing effect on people’s lives."