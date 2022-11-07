Behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s win in Israel: The rise of religious Zionism

Mr. Ben-Gvir’s ideological roots come from the teachings of an American-born rabbi, the late Meir Kahane, who believed in overthrowing the democratic Jewish state in favor of a theocracy that put the rights of Jews above all others. Mr. Kahane’s political party, Kach, was banned from the Knesset in 1988 for racism. Mr. Ben-Gvir says he has distanced himself from some of Mr. Kahane’s most extreme views but that he still admires him.