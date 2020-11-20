Speaking at another session on The Untapped Potential of E Pharma sector and ways to leverage it for Growth, Dr Rana Mehta Senior Partner and Healthcare Lead PWC said that Pharma Industry is India’s 3rd largest in volume and 13th largest in value. Pharma segment is fragmented. India is the only country where medicine is sold in strips where there is issue of counterfeit drugs and inventory is not managed properly. The pandemic has brought to light that physical access to healthcare is not really a necessity. With respect to telemedicine he said that unless there is proper regulation and clarity financial investment will not come in.