Bengal’s anti-rape bill awaits President’s nod: Will it face same fate as Maharashtra Shakti Bill, Andhra Disha Bill?

Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal Assembly passed the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, proposing capital punishment for rapists if the victim is dead or in a vegetative state. It now awaits approval from the Governor and President to become law.

Written By Sayantani
Published4 Sep 2024, 06:13 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: On Tuesday, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, which proposes capital punishment for rapists if the victim is found dead or in a vegetative state
Kolkata doctor rape case: On Tuesday, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, which proposes capital punishment for rapists if the victim is found dead or in a vegetative state(AFP)

Kolkata doctor rape case: On Tuesday, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, which proposes capital punishment for rapists if the victim is found dead or in a vegetative state. This legislative step now awaits the assent of the Governor of West Bengal and the President of India to become law.

Also Read | Bengal’s Aparajita Bill: Can it override Central laws on punishing rapists?

The Constitution of India does not mandate a specific time frame, or an obligation for the President or Governor to approve such bills. Given that criminal law falls under the Concurrent List, the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill requires approval first from the Bengal Governor and then from the President of India to be enacted.

Anti-Rape Bills Awaiting President's Assent

Before the West Bengal Assembly passed the Aparijita Anti-Rape Bill, with Opposition BJP's support, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had passed the Maharashtra Shakti Bill in 2020.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray invokes Shakti Bill amid Badlapur stir: ‘But our govt was…’

In 2019, Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law Bill was introduced by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, provisioning death sentences for rape and gang rape offences.

Neither of the Bills have got presidential assent till date.

Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019: Proposed Provisions

Following the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh became the first state to introduce a Bill mandating capital punishment for certain offenses against women and expediting trials to within 21 days. The bill includes the following provisions:

• The bill provides for the death penalty for rape and gang rape cases where there is sufficient evidence.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh passes Disha Bill, rape case convicts to get death penalty

• The bill provides for life imprisonment for other sexual offenses against children.

• The bill provides for the establishment of special courts to try cases against women and children.

• The bill provides for the establishment of an electronic registry to keep track of women and children offenders.

• The bill provides for expedited trials, with investigations completed in seven days and trials completed in 14 working days.

• The bill provides that appeals against sentences must be disposed of within six months.

Maharashtra Shakti Bill, 2020: Proposed Provisions

The Uddhav Thackeray helmed Maharashtra Assembly had in December 2021 unanimously cleared the (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, on crimes against women and children. The Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill of 2020 was based on Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act. The key features of the bill included:

• The Maharashtra Shakti Bill introduced the death penalty for rape, gang rape, and causing severe harm through acid use in Maharashtra

• The Maharashtra Shakti Bill also increased the minimum punishment for acid attacks on women and sexual assault of children.

Also Read | Draft Shakti Bill sent to Joint Select Committee of Maharashtra Assembly

• The Maharashtra Shakti Bill provided for a prison term of 1-3 years and a fine of 1 lakh for false or wrongful complaints.

• The bill proposed shorter timelines for the investigation, trial, and disposal of appeals for certain offenses.

• The Maharashtra Shakti Bill included provisions for handling crime against women through digital and social media platforms.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 06:13 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPolicyBengal’s anti-rape bill awaits President’s nod: Will it face same fate as Maharashtra Shakti Bill, Andhra Disha Bill?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.000.00
      Chennai
      73,370.000.00
      Delhi
      73,299.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue