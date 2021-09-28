Bhubaneswar to get 7 electric vehicle charging stations soon

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHUBANESWAR : Seven charging stations will be installed in Bhubaneswar soon, as the administration aims to have a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles across the city, officials said.

Seven charging stations will be installed in Bhubaneswar soon, as the administration aims to have a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles across the city, officials said.

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

A virtual meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh to discuss EV charging stations for public and private transport vehicles.

In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in the city, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed, the officials said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}