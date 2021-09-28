Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Bhubaneswar to get 7 electric vehicle charging stations soon

Bhubaneswar to get 7 electric vehicle charging stations soon

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST PTI

  • In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in Bhubaneswar, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed

BHUBANESWAR : Seven charging stations will be installed in Bhubaneswar soon, as the administration aims to have a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles across the city, officials said.

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said.

A virtual meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh to discuss EV charging stations for public and private transport vehicles.

In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in the city, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed, the officials said on Monday.

During the meeting, EV manufacturers also discussed measures adopted by cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

