Bhubaneswar to get 7 electric vehicle charging stations soon

A virtual meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh to discuss EV charging stations for public and private transport vehicles.
In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in the city, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed, the officials said on Monday.
During the meeting, EV manufacturers also discussed measures adopted by cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, they added.