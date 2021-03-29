Subscribe
Biden plans to split spending plan in two

Biden plans to split spending plan in two

During his first news conference on Wednesday, President Biden said investments in infrastructure would help create jobs and address climate change.
6 min read . 12:14 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • President’s infrastructure programs will be rolled out this week, with a second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs to be released in April

President Biden plans to split up his next big government-spending push into two programs and will lay out his vision for an infrastructure-focused first proposal, including green-energy programs, at an event in Pittsburgh this week, a top administration official said Sunday.

The second proposal, which the administration plans to release in April, would focus more on child care and healthcare programs, among other priorities for the administration, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on “Fox News Sunday."

