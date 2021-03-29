Biden plans to split spending plan in two
- President’s infrastructure programs will be rolled out this week, with a second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs to be released in April
President Biden plans to split up his next big government-spending push into two programs and will lay out his vision for an infrastructure-focused first proposal, including green-energy programs, at an event in Pittsburgh this week, a top administration official said Sunday.
The second proposal, which the administration plans to release in April, would focus more on child care and healthcare programs, among other priorities for the administration, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on “Fox News Sunday."
