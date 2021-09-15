Biden to meet with top executives on Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Many companies including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. are requiring all employees to be vaccinated. Walmart Inc., Disney and McDonald’s Corp. have said some employees including managers or white-collar workers need to be vaccinated. Walgreens has said workers in its U.S. support offices must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. The company also has contracts with some companies for on-site vaccinations and testing. Some companies told The Wall Street Journal that they are waiting to take further action until the Biden administration’s rule is released, which is expected in the coming weeks.