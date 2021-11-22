Biden will tap Jerome Powell for new term as Fed chairman

The Fed’s response earned accolades from lawmakers—a contrast with the unpopular bank bailouts it arranged in 2008. “We all remember well spring of 2020, when the world economy almost melted down, and it didn’t in substantial part because of the actions that you and your colleagues took," said Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.) in a July hearing. “You kept this thing in the middle of the road. Now, some days you had to do it with spit and happy thoughts, but you kept it in the middle of the road."