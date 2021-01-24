Biden’s Immigration Package Faces Steep Odds on Capitol Hill

President Biden is making an early bet that after years of stalemate, the moment for comprehensive immigration reform has arrived. But lawmakers in both parties caution that Mr. Biden’s effort is likely to face some of the same headwinds the plans of the last three presidents did.

On his first day in office, Mr. Biden proposed a broad immigration bill that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living in the country without a permanent legal status. It would have an expedited pathway for farmworkers and the young immigrants known as Dreamers, along with changes to the legal immigration, refugee and asylum systems. It proposes adding more technology to monitor people and drugs at the border—though no new barriers—along with $4 billion in aid to Central American countries to help stem the extreme poverty and gang violence that has prompted so many migrants to leave.

Unlike previous compromise bills, Mr. Biden’s proposal lacks the countermeasures of increased security or deterrence at the border that Republicans have asked for in exchange for legalization.

Some Democrats say they can rally around an immigration reform package that makes no concessions. But the approach is likely to quickly run into opposition from Senate Republicans, at least 10 of whom would need to support a measure for it to clear the Senate’s 60-vote hurdle for most legislation.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), the bill’s Senate sponsor, told a conference of the American Business Immigration Council on Thursday that enacting the bill would be a “herculean task," and could prove impossible without Republican cooperation. But, he said, Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are strongly supportive of the effort.

“They want to get it done, and we will get it done," he said.

Some Republicans who might be open to working with the Biden administration on immigration policy say that Mr. Biden has started off on the wrong foot.

“There’s common ground," said Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.). “The toxic area is when we get into an immigration conversation and suddenly it’s, ’We’re going to begin with every person that’s entered the country…suddenly becomes a legal citizen here, no matter how they came.’ … That’s a bad starting point to say the least."

White House officials have privately told associates that they view the bill as primarily a starting point to unite Democrats, according to three people briefed on their thinking, and are determined to see what, if anything, they can achieve on immigration in their first six months in office. That window would ensure that any legislation wouldn’t bleed into the 2022 midterm campaign, when historically the president’s political party is at a disadvantage and may be wary of tackling controversial topics.

“While we’re pushing for legalization for the 11 million, we want to be pragmatic," said Kerri Talbot, deputy director of The Immigration Hub, an advocacy group whose director, Tyler Moran, recently left to become Mr. Biden’s special assistant on immigration policy.

Mr. Biden’s effort follows failures by his three immediate predecessors. President Donald Trump was unable to strike several immigration deals involving money for his border wall and rules limiting access to the asylum system in exchange for citizenship for Dreamers. President Barack Obama was stymied by the GOP-controlled House, which rejected a Senate-passed immigration deal in 2013. President George W. Bush’s attempt to combine a temporary worker program with border security and enforcement failed when the plan inflamed grass-roots conservatives and liberals.

According to a September 2020 poll by Pew Research Center, 60% of voters overall—including 84% of Biden supporters and 32% of Trump supporters—said they believed immigration “strengthens American society." Support was up in both parties compared with a 2016 Pew poll, when 46% of voters overall praised immigration.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), who as the incoming Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is taking the lead on Mr. Biden’s immigration legislation, said that he aims to pass a comprehensive measure but may have to settle for narrow legislation aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants previously in the U.S. without legal authorization.

“We’re going to explore that," Mr. Durbin said in an interview. “I’d like to do a comprehensive bill," he said. But he also cited a Texas court case in which GOP-led states are seeking to strike down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers deportation relief to Dreamers. “We need legislation."

Mr. Biden’s advisers and immigration advocates say the Dream Act, which creates a path to citizenship for the Dreamers, possibly coupled with a similar citizenship pathway for farmworkers and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status, could win 60 votes in the Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), one of the members of the “Gang of Eight" senators who wrote the 2013 comprehensive immigration bill, told reporters on Thursday the Senate should concentrate on a deal for Dreamers. “I think probably the space in a 50-50 Senate would be some kind of DACA deal," he said. “I just think comprehensive immigration is going to be a tough sell, given this environment."

The GOP caucus in the Senate has hardened on immigration since 14 Republicans voted for the 2013 bill, which included a 13-year path to citizenship. Many of the Republicans who supported that deal, including Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, are no longer in the Senate. Others who remain supported many of Mr. Trump’s immigration policies, including building a wall on the Southern border and putting increased restrictions on asylum seekers.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), who was a key part of the 2013 group that helped pass immigration legislation through the Senate, said the cornerstone of any immigration overhaul was security, and that Mr. Biden had already demonstrated an early lack of seriousness about ensuring laws are followed.

“The key that unlocks the door to doing more is the security parts of it, the feeling that the laws are in place and are being enforced," Mr. Rubio said.

He said he believes immigration shouldn’t be a top priority. “It doesn’t mean it’s not important; just there are other issues that we should tackle first," he said.

At the same time, Mr. Biden will have to deal with a restive progressive wing that wants more than simply citizenship for Dreamers. Advocates and some Democrats have been pushing the idea of using reconciliation, a tactic that allows Democrats to pass some legislation specifically tied to the budget through the Senate with just 51 votes, with Ms. Harris as the tiebreaker, to create a legalization pathway for a larger group of immigrants—likely the group deemed as essential workers in the pandemic.

Backers of this strategy think they can meet the procedural demands of using the reconciliation process by tying the legislation to fees these immigrants must pay for green cards and the money the government would spend on them once they become legal residents, such as subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. A spokesman for incoming Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) didn’t respond to a question about the feasibility of the move.

Democrats are also considering using reconciliation to pass Mr. Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion Covid aid package, and Republicans have warned that doing so would contradict the president’s rhetoric about pursuing bipartisanship.

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D., Calif.) said that Dreamers are only a subset of the 11 million his group aims to help—including those who have been working on the front lines during the pandemic in jobs such as farming and food processing.

“We’ve been reminded as Americans that without them we can’t eat, so no, I’m not going to settle for half a loaf," Mr. Cardenas said. “Dreamers are important, but they’re a subset of what is important to the American people."

Key Democrats say using reconciliation is an unlikely route.

“I don’t think it’s something that we are likely to try to move through reconciliation," said Rep. Linda Sanchez (D., Calif.), who is leading Democrats’ efforts to pass immigration legislation through the House.

She said that passing legislation aimed only at Dreamers would be “a little bit thin." But she said that “there are bigger pieces that I think potentially we could pass."

