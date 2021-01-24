Biden’s Immigration Package Faces Steep Odds on Capitol Hill

Biden’s Immigration Package Faces Steep Odds on Capitol Hill7 min read . 12:24 PM IST
Lawmakers in both parties say a comprehensive bill would hit hurdles, but a narrower deal centered on Dreamers might be possible
President Biden is making an early bet that after years of stalemate, the moment for comprehensive immigration reform has arrived. But lawmakers in both parties caution that Mr. Biden’s effort is likely to face some of the same headwinds the plans of the last three presidents did.
On his first day in office, Mr. Biden proposed a broad immigration bill that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living in the country without a permanent legal status. It would have an expedited pathway for farmworkers and the young immigrants known as Dreamers, along with changes to the legal immigration, refugee and asylum systems. It proposes adding more technology to monitor people and drugs at the border—though no new barriers—along with $4 billion in aid to Central American countries to help stem the extreme poverty and gang violence that has prompted so many migrants to leave.
