Biden’s regulators take a harder look at Wall Street deals

The agreements required JAB to tell the FTC about any other clinics it wants to buy near its existing assets in other states—even those under the $101 million threshold. That early-warning requirement was a first-of-its-kind condition in an FTC order and would “allow the FTC to better address stealth roll-ups by private-equity firms like JAB/NVA and serial acquisitions by other corporations," Ms. Khan said in a June statement.